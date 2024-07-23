Man Arrested in Connection to Vehicle Break-Ins in Mission

MISSION – One man arrested is charged with theft in connection with a string of vehicle break-ins in Mission.

Investigators arrested San Juanito Rosa Jr.

Police said the public helped officers find him.

They said Rosa is the man seen in a surveillance video walking onto a person’s driveway. In the video, he could be seen taking a side mirror off a truck.

Meanwhile, Mission police are still on the hunt for four people. They were also caught on surveillance crossing reported stolen vehicles into Mexico.

Anyone with information can call Mission Crime Stoppers at 581-8477.