Man dies in single-vehicle accident in Donna

The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a one-vehicle crash that killed a man.

The victim was identified as 45-year-old Pedro Garcia from Alamo. The accident occurred at midnight on July 4 on Interstate Highway 2 and FM 493 in Donna.

According to DPS spokesperson Sgt. Maria Hernandez, a 2005 Nissan Armada, occupied by Garcia only, was traveling westbound when, for unknown reasons, veered off the roadway.

Hernandez said the vehicle drove onto the westbound IH-2 Frontage Road, where the Nissan struck a wooden light pole. The vehicle then rolled over and Garcia was ejected from the vehicle; he was not wearing a seatbelt.

Garcia died at the scene from his injuries, and DPS continues to investigate the crash.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, wearing a seat belt reduces the risk of dying by 45 percent for people in the front seat of passenger cars.

For those in pickups, seat belts reduce the risk of dying by 60 percent.

Texas law requires everyone in a vehicle to buckle up or face fines and court costs of up to $200. Children younger than eight years old must be in a child safety seat or booster seat unless they’re taller than 4'9. If they aren’t properly restrained, the driver faces fines of up to $250, plus court costs.