Man Mistakenly Overcharged at Doctor’s Office in Mission

MISSION – A man said he’s waiting to get his refund after finding out he was overcharged at the doctor’s office.

Winter Texan James Swatosh said he went to Mission Orthopaedics to prepare for a surgery last December.

He said he paid a co-pay of $50 plus a $27 in-house x-ray. But things quickly took a turn.

“She just came out and she said, ‘We need an additional $668.31 from you,’” he said. “I said, ‘Okay’ and gave her my credit card.”

Swatosh said his insurance later told him the last payment was unnecessary since the bill was a mistake. He went back and made arrangements to get his refund.

“I said, ‘Okay, you’ve got my address, mail it to me. The check never came,” he said.

CHANNEL 5 NEWS called Mission Orthopaedics. They confirmed the billing mistake and said Swatosh didn’t get his refund check because of an oversight.

The office said a refund check is now on the way.

Dolores Salinas with the Better Business Bureau said people need to check with their insurance carrier before going to the doctor to avoid confusion and problems.

“Many of them, on the back of the card, will actually have a benefits line. That tells you this is the number to call when you have a question or you want information on benefits,” she said.

Salinas recommends a person to get the billing code for any procedure when they talk to their doctor’s office before the visit. They can then call their insurance company and make sure the procedure is covered by providing that code.