Man Rescues Children after Car Crashes into Harlingen Business

UPDATE (8/8): Harlingen police continue to investigate how a woman crashed her SUV into a beauty store.

Sgt. Larry Moore says the 8-year-old and 17-year-old who were pinned under the vehicle were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Workers at the South Tex Beauty Supply Store worked to clear out debris on Wednesday.

A worker tells CHANNEL 5 NEWS they are bringing products and processing transactions at the door in order to meet customers' demands. It's unclear when the store will be fully operational.

-----

HARLINGEN – Authorities are investigating a crash where a driver nearly went all the way into a business in Harlingen.

It happened at the intersection of East Taft Avenue and Commerce Street.

Two children are recovering after they were pinned under the vehicle when it crashed into a beauty supply store.

A man who works next door rushed to pull them out.

KRGV's Trason Bragg spoke with Alan English, who says there was no time to think, only to react.

"First it was a little nervous because you don't really experience stuff like that everyday and then it just kicked in that we had to do something," says English.

