Man Wanted in Accidental Shooting at Pharr Grocery Store Arr

PHARR – A second suspect was arrested on federal charges in connection with an accidental shooting at a Pharr H-E-B in January.

Thirty-year-old Daniel Meza was arrested in the city of Mission by Pharr police last Monday.

The gun was triggered when the purse of Ismeray Rivera fell to the ground, striking a 22-year-old woman.

Rivera was arrested back in January.

