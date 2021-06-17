Man Wanted in Accidental Shooting at Pharr Grocery Store Arr
Related Story
PHARR – A second suspect was arrested on federal charges in connection with an accidental shooting at a Pharr H-E-B in January.
Thirty-year-old Daniel Meza was arrested in the city of Mission by Pharr police last Monday.
The gun was triggered when the purse of Ismeray Rivera fell to the ground, striking a 22-year-old woman.
Rivera was arrested back in January.
Watch the news clip above for more information.
News
PHARR – A second suspect was arrested on federal charges in connection with an accidental shooting at a Pharr H-E-B... More >>
News Video
-
Local non-profit plans Juneteenth scholarship event
-
Elderly Weslaco brothers seek help finding new home
-
New sewage system to serve over 700 homes in Weslaco colonias
-
Valley Congressman Vicente Gonzalez holds press conference following tour of migrant facilities
-
Driscoll Children’s Hospital RGV expected to open next year