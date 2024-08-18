McAllen Undergoing Groundwater Contamination Cleanup

MCALLEN – Toxic chemicals remain underneath Hidalgo County homes and businesses 20 years after its discovery.

A 2008 CHANNEL 5 NEWS investigation found a toxic lake floating on top of 19 acres of groundwater under 23rd Street in McAllen.

The state promised a cleanup, but their efforts still continue up to this day.

In 2008, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality told CHANNEL 5 NEWS they knew about the issue since the 90s.

Maria Diaz works near the cleanup site.

“I know that since the year 86, it has been a problem because of the chemical that is in the water due to the gas station that was there,” she said. “Nobody has come. I have 25 years working for them and nobody has come to check the water or to advise us if we can drink the water or not.”

Diaz said she recently saw a man who appeared to be an EE&G Environmental Services worker. The company was contracted by the TCEQ to monitor what’s underneath the streets.

In a statement, TCEQ spokesperson Brian McGovern said the incident was a hydrocarbon groundwater contamination.

A TCEQ search shows many contaminants of concerns including Benzene. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention state the chemical is a possible cause of Leukemia.

CHANNEL 5 NEWS asked the TCEQ why it’s taking them so long to remove the contamination. We also asked them where it’s coming from and if it poses a danger to people.

TCEQ said they will respond to our request on Thursday.

Below is the original CHANNEL 5 NEWS investigation about the contamination: