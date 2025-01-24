McAllen asking residents to name new park
The city of McAllen is seeking input from the public to name its newest park.
The city is creating a 23-acre nature park located at 8701 N. 23rd St., according to a news release.
City crews broke ground in the park in November 2024.
The new nature park will feature various activities such as kayaking, canoeing, fishing, walking trails, an archery range and a campsite.
Those wanting to submit a name and provide additional input have until Friday, Jan. 31, 2025 to fill out the online survey. Click here to participate.
