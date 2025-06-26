McAllen bee attack hospitalizes 2 people

Two adults were hospitalized following a bee attack on Tuesday, according to McAllen Fire Chief Juan Gloria.

Gloria said at around 11 a.m., the McAllen Fire Department received a report of a bee attack at the 4700 block of south 34th Street.

Firefighters evacuated two adults from the "area of danger" and were taken to a local hospital for further evaluation, according to Gloria.

Gloria said the bees were found inside the wall of a private structure, and McAllen Code Enforcement is following up with the property owners.

Neighbors are asked to remain indoors and avoid the area.