McAllen bee attack hospitalizes 2 people
Two adults were hospitalized following a bee attack on Tuesday, according to McAllen Fire Chief Juan Gloria.
Gloria said at around 11 a.m., the McAllen Fire Department received a report of a bee attack at the 4700 block of south 34th Street.
Firefighters evacuated two adults from the "area of danger" and were taken to a local hospital for further evaluation, according to Gloria.
Gloria said the bees were found inside the wall of a private structure, and McAllen Code Enforcement is following up with the property owners.
Neighbors are asked to remain indoors and avoid the area.
