McAllen businesses seeing impact of recent ICE raids
Visitors in downtown McAllen are seeing fewer people at stores.
This comes after several U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement raids across the Rio Grande Valley.
"I come down and visit a lot, and I've noticed it's really, like, empty," Houston resident Gloria Pena said.
RGV Hispanic Chamber of Commerce President Cynthia Sakulenzki says they've gotten calls from business owners saying they've lost some of their employees and many are afraid of being deported.
"The only thing we could do, honestly, is to complain to our elected officials, both the state and the national, federal officials, and tell them how we're being affected," Sakulenzki said. "And how they feel that they're not representing you."
