McAllen businesses seeing impact of recent ICE raids
Visitors in downtown McAllen are seeing fewer people at stores.
This comes after several U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement raids across the Rio Grande Valley.
"I come down and visit a lot, and I've noticed it's really, like, empty," Houston resident Gloria Pena said.
RELATED STORY: Community gathers to protest ICE raids in the Valley
RGV Hispanic Chamber of Commerce President Cynthia Sakulenzki says they've gotten calls from business owners saying they've lost some of their employees and many are afraid of being deported.
"The only thing we could do, honestly, is to complain to our elected officials, both the state and the national, federal officials, and tell them how we're being affected," Sakulenzki said. "And how they feel that they're not representing you."
More News
News Video
-
City of Progreso honors Border Patrol agent who saved 11 people from...
-
Funeral services scheduled for Brownsville Navy sailor killed in Virginia
-
Made in the 956: A look back at a San Benito saxophonist's...
-
Researchers observe drop in diabetes cases in Brownsville following 20-year study
-
McAllen businesses seeing impact of recent ICE raids
Sports Video
-
RGV Sports Hall of Fame: Coach Mario Rodriguez
-
Former Nikki Rowe standout Joshua Torralba shares his incredible basketball journey
-
RGV Red Crowns Randy Galvan hopeful to get college offers by joining...
-
South team wins THSBCA All-Star game, Los Fresnos Derek Garcia earns MVP
-
Five RGV baseball players will participate in the 2025 THSBCA All Star...