McAllen church, non-profit partner together to help foster kids celebrate their birthday

A Rio Grande Valley church and non-profit are helping children in foster care with a new program to help celebrate their birthdays.

C.C. El Buen Pastor Youth Leader Dana Vasquez sits down with Channel 5 News' Dina Herrera Garza on how this program started and why they decided to partner with non-profit Arrow Child and Family Ministries in McAllen.

Anyone interested in brightening a child's day, especially on their birthday, can donate using CashApp, $CAKES4KIDZ.

They can also call (956) 309-5171, email Cakes4Kidz@ebpmcallen.org, or donate in person at 2500 Jordan Road in McAllen.

