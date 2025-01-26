McAllen High OL Maddox Braxton signs with Tufts

McAllen High offensive guard Maddox Braxton is heading to Tufts University.

The Second Team All-District guard helped lead McAllen High to a 4-3 record in district this past season, including winning the final three games straight to end the year.

He also received Second Team Academic All-State honors.

"It's a little far away, but there's just something when you step on campus it just felt different," Braxton said of why he chose Tufts. "I'm excited to be out there, and it's amazing.

Tufts posted a 7-2 record this past season, finishing in a tie for second in their conference.

Tufts also ranks in the top 10% of universities nationwide, according to US News and World Report.