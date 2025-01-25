McAllen High soccer star Gabby Gonzalez signs with Texas Southern
Related Story
McAllen High soccer star Gabby Gonzalez is signing to play Division I women's soccer at Texas Southern University in the fall.
During her time with the Bulldogs, the team claimed a district title in 2023 and made an appearance at the regional semifinals last year.
Gonzalez feels grateful for the opportunity she's receiving from the university.
"Thankfully I found a coach who's willing to see past the eye level test of seeing how great I was as a player rather than my height and it's been really hard but I'm really thankful for Texas Southern."
The Texas Southern women's soccer team finished with a 9-9-2 record this past season, while finishing with the best record in conference play at 6-1-1.
The team also took down UTRGV in Edinburg 1-0 last August. The schedule for next season is yet to be released.
News
News Video
-
Pharr firefighters on the front lines of the Palisades fire in California
-
State lawmakers concerned over water issues in the Valley
-
Pump Patrol: Friday, Jan. 24, 2025
-
McAllen police search for man allegedly harboring a runaway
-
Cameron County Sheriff's Office: Man wanted on charges of injury to a...
Sports Video
-
UTRGV baseball holds first official practice for 2025 season
-
McAllen High OL Maddox Braxton signs with Tufts
-
Jose Villareal & Ramon Zuniga shine in wins for Economedes & Lopez...
-
Vela takes down McAllen High in overtime to say undefeated in district
-
Pioneer & PSJA Memorial Cheer win bronze at UIL State