McAllen High soccer star Gabby Gonzalez signs with Texas Southern

By: Gloria Morelia

McAllen High soccer star Gabby Gonzalez is signing to play Division I women's soccer at Texas Southern University in the fall.

During her time with the Bulldogs, the team claimed a district title in 2023 and made an appearance at the regional semifinals last year.

Gonzalez feels grateful for the opportunity she's receiving from the university.

"Thankfully I found a coach who's willing to see past the eye level test of seeing how great I was as a player rather than my height and it's been really hard but I'm really thankful for Texas Southern."

The Texas Southern women's soccer team finished with a 9-9-2 record this past season, while finishing with the best record in conference play at 6-1-1.

The team also took down UTRGV in Edinburg 1-0 last August. The schedule for next season is yet to be released.

