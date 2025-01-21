McAllen organization holds event in support of asylum seekers

A McAllen-based immigrants’ rights group is spreading their message ahead of the start of the new Trump Administration.

The non-profit group Practice Mercy held demonstrations and press conferences on Saturday as part of the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.

The events were part of “Walk for Life,” an advocacy event in honor of asylum seekers that started with a news conference at the McAllen Public Library, and included a visit to the McAllen Port of Entry.

As the press conference, organizers urged support for asylum seekers.

Founder Alma Ruth said the group is honoring the Civil Rights trailblazers that came before them.

“[We’re] celebrating Martin Luther King Jr. and his commitment for justice... he walked in Selma across the bridge, so today we are honoring his legacy by walking across the bridge into Reynosa,” Ruth said.

More information on the group is available on their website.