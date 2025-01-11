McAllen police arrest three additional suspects in vandalism investigation

The McAllen Police Department made three additional arrests in connection to an investigation of damage done to a private parking lot.

The incident occurred on December 29 at the 4400 block of Wanda Avenue. Police said the parking lot was damaged by use of vehicles and fireworks.

Police arrested 19-year-old Gael Hernandez, 18-year-old Ronald George Martinez Jr. and 19-year-old Jared Rodriguez; they are each charged with reckless driving.

McAllen police said additional arrests and charges may be forthcoming.

Hernandez and Martinez were issued a $2,000 bond and Rodriguez was issued a $1,500 bond.

A fourth arrest was previously made in connection to the investigation.

Jason Uriel Bucio, 20, was arrested on January 2 for "displaying a firearm during a social gathering." He was charged with disorderly conduct by display of a firearm.