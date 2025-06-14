McAllen police search for man accused of assaulting a 15-year-old
The McAllen Police Department is searching for a man accused of assaulting a 15-year-old during a domestic violence incident, according to a news release.
The news release said 51-year-old Roberto Enrique Sanchez reportedly assaulted a family member and threatened to commit further violence during the incident, resulting in bodily injury of the 15-year-old victim.
The incident happened on June 9 and a warrant has been issued for Sanchez, according to the news release. He is wanted for injury to a disabled individual and terroristic threat.
The news release said Sanchez is described as approximately 5'06 in height, 165 pounds, black hair and brown eyes. His last known address was in McAllen and may be driving an older model red Mercedes-Benz CLA sedan.
Anyone with any information on Sanchez's whereabouts is urged to contact McAllen Crime Stoppers at 956-687-8477.
