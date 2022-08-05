McAllen police searching for man accused of sexual assault
Editor's note: This story has been updated throughout.
A man accused of sexual assault is in custody, according to the McAllen Police Department.
An arrest warrant was issued for James Damon Moros, 41, stemming from an incident that was reported to McAllen police on July 3 at approximately 3:50 p.m.
An arraignment for Moros is pending, McAllen police said Wednesday afternoon.
