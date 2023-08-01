McAllen police: Suspect hospitalized after officer-involved shooting during traffic stop

A Brownsville man was hospitalized Sunday morning after firing gunshots at officers during a traffic stop in McAllen.

The McAllen Police Department received a call from the 2900 block of North 24th Street about a male being extremely aggressive and was armed with a gun, according to a news release.

The call was made at around 3:30 a.m. Sunday. The caller said the male was leaving in a maroon Charger and was highly intoxicated, according to the release.

McAllen police were able to locate the suspect, identified as 25-year-old Ronaldo Alvarado, traveling south at the 1700 block of North 23rd Street where they initiated a traffic stop, according to the release.

Once Alvarado and the police unit came to a stop, officers reported shots fired after they "saw what appeared to be gun fire flash from within the suspect vehicle," according to the release.

Alvarado then began to slowly drive off, and an officer returned gunfire, discharging his weapon twice, according to the release.

The officer "appeared to have struck the rear windshield frame of the suspect vehicle." The vehicle continued slowly onto a private parking lot and came to a stop after crashing onto a private fence approximately four blocks away, according to the release.

Officers approached the vehicle, where they found Alvarado slumped over with a gunshot wound to the temple of his forehead. A weapon was found next to Alvarado, according to the release.

Officers attempted to provide medical assistance and Alvarado was transported to a local hospital, according to the release.

Alvarado is still hospitalized, according to the release. It is unclear what condition he is in.

The officer who shot at Alvarado was Jimmy Gonzalez. Gonzalez has been with the McAllen Police Department for two and a half years.