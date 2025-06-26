Mexican national accepts plea agreement in connection with San Benito officer's death
A Mexican national charged in connection with the death of San Benito police officer Lt. Milton Resendez has pleaded guilty to first degree murder.
Rodrigo Axel Espinoza Valdez accepted a plea agreement for his involvement in Resendez's death in October 2023. He was one of two suspects accused of firing an unknown amount of gunshot rounds at Resendez's patrol unit during a police chase.
Valdez is scheduled to be sentenced on March 9, 2026.
The trial for the second suspect, Rogelio Martinez, is scheduled for January 26, 2026.
