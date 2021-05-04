Missing Georgia woman may be in the Valley, officials say
A missing woman case out of Galveston may be tied to the Rio Grande Valley.
Police are searching for 58-year-old Claudia Donahue from Georgia. Donahue was last seen on April 22 in the Galveston area with her husband.
Officials said she believed they were in South Padre Island.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Galveston Police Department at (409) 765-3702.
