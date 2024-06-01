Mission CISD names interim superintendent
An interim superintendent was named by the Mission CISD Board of Trustees.
Dr. Cris Valdez, the current deputy director of curriculum instruction & accountability at Region One, will now lead Mission CISD.
The Mission CISD school board named Valdez as the interim superintendent during a special called meeting on Friday.
Valdez previously served as the Mission CISD’s assistant superintendent and interim superintendent from May 2014 to August 2018.
The move was made after Mission CISD Superintendent Dr. Carol Perez was placed on paid administrative leave on Monday.
