Mission family counting their blessings after fire destroys their home

A caved in roof and melted furniture is all that's left of the place Melquiades Villegas and his family called home for over 15 years.

“Everything happened so fast in a matter of seconds,” Villegas aid.

Flames tore through his Mission home on Anita Street early Monday morning when Villegas, his wife and two children were sleeping.

Villegas’ wife woke up to the smell of smoke.

“When she told me the house was burning, I got up flying,” Villegas said.

Villegas said his wife grabbed their 7-year-old son, and he went to get his daughter.

He thought she was following him, but Villegas said when he realized she was still inside, he ran into the burning home to save his daughter.

Villegas said he's counting his blessings that his loved ones made it out alive with only a couple of bumps and bruises.

“The material can be bought again, the important thing is that everyone is OK,” Villegas said.

Mission Fire Marshal Frank Cavazos said it’s important for people to check their smoke alarms. The Villegas’ smoke alarm was not working.

The Villegas family is now hoping to one day rebuild their home.

A GofundMe page was set up to assist the family in their recovery efforts.

