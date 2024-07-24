Mission police investigating drowning death of 3-year-old boy

A 3-year-old boy drowned on Thursday and his mother could face charges in connection with his death, according to Mission Police Chief Cesar Torres.

Officers with the Mission Police Department responded to the 3200 block of Joyce Drive Thursday at around 1:30 p.m. where they found the toddler in an above ground pool.

Torres said it was too late to save the boy, as he had already drowned.

According to Torres, the mother was visiting from Florida with her son and 13-year-old daughter. They were staying at a friend's house, and the mother left for a few hours.

Other adults were at the home and both children were asleep when the unidentified mother left, Torres added.

Torres said police believe the toddler woke up while the older sister was asleep and got into the pool and drowned.

Police continue to investigate, Torres said.