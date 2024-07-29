Mission providing free school supplies, haircuts, health screenings at back-to-school event

Rio Grande Valley students will be heading back to the classroom in just a few weeks, which means it's time for parents to make sure they're ready.

To help, the city of Mission will be hosting a back-to-school event on Friday. Kids will be able to get everything from school supplies to haircuts and even dental exams.

The event is happening Friday, July 19 at the Mission Event Center beginning at 6 p.m.

Operation Back-To-School is being put together by the city of Mission in partnership with Driscoll Health Plan. It's the first of its kind to give families a helping hand to start a successful new school year.

Over a thousand backpacks will be given out and kids will also be getting free school supplies, haircuts and even health screenings.

"We're going to have vision screenings. Dental screenings as well, vaccines, we know that most years the children need some sort of vaccines to go back to school," city of Mission Media Relations Director Kenia Gomez said.

Hearing exams will also be given on site. Over 40 vendors will be at the event to answer any questions parents may have.

No registration is needed, parents can just show up to participate. All supplies are on a first come, first served basis.