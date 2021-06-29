Mistrial Declared in Edinburg Murder Case

EDINBURG – A mistrial was declared in a 2016 murder case.

Jurors were unable to reach a unanimous decision. They couldn’t decide the fate of Victor Lee Alfaro after two days of deliberation.

Alfaro was charged with murder and aggravated assault after being accused of gunning down 21-year-old Reynaldo Reyes.

Edinburg police say officers were called out to an apartment on the 700 block of 4th Avenue for a shooting.

Reyes died of a gunshot wound at the hospital.