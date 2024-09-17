New Border Patrol Position to get Field Agents to Back to Frontline
Related Story
WESLACO – A new position at the U.S. Border Patrol could help get agents out of the office and back on the frontline.
Border Patrol officials tell CHANNEL 5 NEWS the new processing coordinator position will assist agents with administrative work.
The coordinator will primarily assist in processing immigrants and possibly transport them as well.
A border official adds nearly 40% of Border Patrol agents are involved in the transporting, hospital watch and other duties.
Their target date is October 2020.
News
WESLACO – A new position at the U.S. Border Patrol could help get agents out of the office and back... More >>
News Video
-
McAllen church, non-profit partner together to help foster kids celebrate their birthday
-
Donna ISD breaks ground on new classroom wings
-
Three students arrested for making threats against La Joya ISD
-
Made in the 956: Munchy's Gourmet Delights
-
Smart Living: Teaching your child how to manage their money