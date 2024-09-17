New Border Patrol Position to get Field Agents to Back to Frontline

WESLACO – A new position at the U.S. Border Patrol could help get agents out of the office and back on the frontline.

Border Patrol officials tell CHANNEL 5 NEWS the new processing coordinator position will assist agents with administrative work.

The coordinator will primarily assist in processing immigrants and possibly transport them as well.

A border official adds nearly 40% of Border Patrol agents are involved in the transporting, hospital watch and other duties.

Their target date is October 2020.