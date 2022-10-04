New budget to improve pay increase in Cameron County
Cameron County commissioners voted to approve their 2023 fiscal year budget Tuesday.
The budget will come with a pay bump for employees.
The county calls it a 'living adjustment' because of inflation.
Employee who make less than $70,000 will get a 3% pay increase. It drops to 2% for those who make between $70,000 and $100,000.
Employees who make over $100,000 will get a one percent pay bump.
Commissioners say to keep in mind that right now inflation is just over 8%, so those increases are something, but don't square anyone up.
The new budget will officially kick in October.
