New details released in officer-involved shooting in Edinburg

Edinburg police have responded to the residence of an officer-involved shooting several times in the past year and a half, according to city of Edinburg spokesperson Jonadab Alfaro.

58-year-old Felipe Zuniga was killed in the shooting after pointing a weapon at officers during a standoff with the Edinburg Police Department SWAT Team.

At a press conference, it was revealed the weapon Zuniga had was actually a BB gun.

Alfaro said prior arrests at the home include criminal mischief, criminal trespass, resisting arrest and aggravated assault. Other calls to the residence included a small fire, neighbor disputes and past investigations where Zuniga was a suspect. He was even reported missing once.

It is unknown if all those arrests and calls had to do with Zuniga.

Alfaro said the identity of the officer who struck Zuniga will not be revealed at this time, but they have been with the Edinburg Police Department for seven years and has been on the SWAT team for four years.

Alfaro confirmed that three officers in total discharged their firearms at the time of the shooting. All three are currently on administrative leave.