'They did all this damage:' Edinburg man mourning brother who was fatally shot in officer-involved shooting

One man is speaking out after his brother died on Tuesday following an officer-involved shooting.

The standoff with police started at the 2800 block of El Paso Street when officers with the Edinburg Police Department responded to a report of a man threatening a neighbor and waving a firearm.

The man was identified as 59-year-old Felipe Zuniga.

“They messed up our little house and killed my brother,” Felipe Zuniga’s brother — Alvaro Zuniga — said.

Alvaro let Channel 5 News cameras inside the home where police say Felipe barricaded himself in after police arrived.

Police said Felipe pointed a weapon at them.

“My brother always had a BB gun,” Alvaro said.

During a Thursday news conference, Edinburg Police Chief Jaime Ayala confirmed that the weapon Felipe had was a BB gun.

“Any reasonable person would look at this and feel and believe that it is a firearm,” Ayala said.

Police say after Felipe pointed the BB gun at officers, they fired their weapons.

Felipe then ran into the home and barricaded himself inside.

“From what I see inside, it's terrible,” Alvaro said. “They did all this damage.”

Police used an armored vehicle to get inside the home. That’s when Felipe pointed his BB gun at a SWAT officer with the Edinburg Police Department SWAT unit, Ayala said.

Felipe was shot at and taken to a hospital where he died.

At Thursday’s news conference, Ayala highlighted the dangers of “replica” weapons.

“If you google and take a look at how many police involve shootings occur because replica weapons are being utilized by suspects, it is a grave concern,” Ayala said.

The SWAT officer who shot Zuniga is on paid leave. The shooting is being investigated by the Edinburg Police Department and the Texas Rangers.

Watch the video above for the full story.