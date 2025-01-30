Gunman killed in officer-involved shooting had a BB gun, Edinburg police chief says

Edinburg Police Chief Jaime Ayala said the 58-year-old man who died Tuesday following an officer involved shooting had a BB gun.

Ayala made the announcement during a Thursday news conference.

At the press conference, Ayala displayed two photos of what he said was the "replica weapon" that the gunman had at the scene.

"If you look at it, especially daytime, nighttime, in the dark, any reasonable person would look at this and feel and believe that it is a firearm," Ayala said. "Replica weapons that are used in the commission of crimes across this country are dangerous, and they’re used very often. If you google and take a look at how many police involve shootings occur because replica weapons are being utilized by suspects, it is a grave concern.

The shooting happened at the 2800 block of El Paso Street after police responded to a report of a man threatening a neighbor and waving a firearm, according to a news release.

The armed individual — identified as 58-year-old Felipe Zuniga — pointed the weapon at police and then barricaded himself inside a residence.

According to Ayala, the department's SWAT team used an armored vehicle to breach the front door, and Zuniga pointed the weapon at them. That's when one of the officers fired at Zuniga.

Zuniga was hospitalized and pronounced dead there.

"It’s the reality that we face that we know officers involved in this incident are going to have to live with for the rest of their lives," Ayala said, adding that the department condolences to Zuniga's family.

The officers involved in the shooting were placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of an investigation, Ayala said.

The Texas Rangers are conducting the criminal investigation into the shooting, while the Edinburg Police Department conducts an internal investigation, Ayala said.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.