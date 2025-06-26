New machine helping repair pothole-ridden streets in Edinburg
Related Story
A new machine is helping the city of Edinburg repair dozens of pothole-riddled roads.
The Edinburg Public Works Department recently debuted the Asphalt Zipper, a $300,000 machine used on roads with severe damage.
The machine is currently being used to repair the roads on Chapin Street and Monmack Road. The city said they have another 50 roads to work on.
According to Edinburg Public Works Director Vincent Romero, the machine treats damaged roads at the base.
“What that means is they're pulverizing all the asphalt, pulverizing part of the base — which is the caliche,” Romero said. “Once we pulverize that we'll recompact it, reconstruct the base and then pave on top of that."
The machine is able to get all that done in one step, helping save money by not having to use other equipment and more manpower.
The city says repairs done by the Asphalt Zipper are designed to last.
“This is the only work that can make that permanent repair,” Romero said.
The public works department said they're in the process of creating a list of more roads in need of immediate repairs.
Watch the video above for the full story.
News
News Video
-
LUPE files lawsuit over repeal of Texas Dream Act
-
New federal policy requiring English language proficiency for truck drivers in effect
-
McAllen breaks ground on new groundwater project
-
State moving forward with project to dismantle original Queen Isabella causeway
-
Brownsville city leaders to discuss proposed park and retention pond project
Sports Video
-
'Gloves & Glory' press conference held for upcoming boxing event in Edinburg
-
UTRGV signs Director of Athletics Chasse Conque to extension through 2031
-
RGV Vipers give back with 'Blocks for Books' campaign
-
RGV Sports Hall of Fame: Coach Monty Stumbaugh
-
Port Isabel making first 7-on-7 state tournament appearance since 2013