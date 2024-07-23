New Weslaco drainage project underway

A $2 million drainage project is underway in Weslaco.

The city held a Thursday groundbreaking at the site, located on Sugarcane Drive near B. Garza Middle School.

The project is being funded through the Texas Water Development Board.

“This construction consists of a 15-acre detention facility which will [prevent] storm waters from flooding downstream in our big community of Paisono," Weslaco City Engineer Albert Adana said. “This is a key area we’ve seen flooding from previous events here along Westgate and some homes further downstream. We estimate that about 200 homes will be eliminated from the flood plain.”

The project is expected to last six months.