Nikki Rowe football player injured in ‘incident’

A football player at Nikki Rowe High School was injured in an incident, according to McAllen ISD spokesman Mark May.

Adan De La Cruz, a senior linebacker for the Nikki Rowe Warriors, was identified by May as the injured student. A status of De La Cruz’s condition was not immediately available, and May referred all other questions to the McAllen Police Department.

Channel 5 News has been reaching out to the McAllen Police Department for more details since Sunday evening.

The district added that counselors and support staff are being made available for all students at school on Monday.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.