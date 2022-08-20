Nurses at Mercedes ISD sharpen their skills through emergency preparedness training

Class isn't in session yet at the Mercedes Independent School District, but a group of school nurses became students Thursday.

Nurses underwent a training session to better respond to emergencies ranging from an active shooter to someone on campus getting hurt.

Mercedes Emergency Management Coordinator and fire Chief Javier Campos Jr. led the class.

“Mercedes having that will be able to assist us in treating somebody, so that's an extra pair of hands,” Campos Jr. said. “So that's why we want to get them familiar with equipment that we do have.”

District Nurse Veronica Bustamante hopes they can do the training again next year.

“As a school nurse, a majority of our role has been COVID-19, so we're out of the routine of our emergency preparedness and I believe our nurses need to sharpen their skills,” Bustamante said. “It was an eye-opener on things that we need to work on in the health services department, things that we need to come together and fix."