Opening of Progreso Fire Department Being Delayed
Related Story
PROGRESO – The opening of the new fire department for the city of Progreso is being delayed a month.
It was previously announced the city was going to receive its own fire department. For years, the Weslaco Fire Department was responding to fire calls in Progreso.
Progreso City Manager Alfredo Espinosa said creating a fire department was number one priority. He said the department was set to open in late April of this year.
Espinosa now says the opening of the department is postponed until late May.
He said the reason for this is because the firefighters have been given the opportunity to receive additional training.
“The EMT training that the RGV training alliance offers,” he said.
Espinosa said he felt it was important his fire department received the extra training. He believes it will better equip his department to serve the residents of Progreso.
News
News Video
-
Drainage improvement projects being put to the test for Las Brisas community
-
City of Palmview crews pumping out water from neighborhoods
-
Power outages across the Valley caused by presence of Tropical Storm Alberto
-
Juneteenth events teaching the Valley about the holiday
-
Port Isabel residents express concern over high tides amid tropical storm