OSHA Completes Investigation into Pharr Worker Death
WESLACO – A federal agency completed their investigation into a deadly work-related accident in Pharr.
The Occupational Safety and Health Administration said they found four violations.
CHANNEL 5 NEWS reported Juan Ramirez, an employee of Garco Industries, was working near an active sewer line when he was overcome by toxic fumes last year. He was not wearing any protective gear.
Ramirez died several days later.
OSHA investigators issued Garco two violations for workers “respiratory protection” and one violation under “permit required confined spaces.”
These three violations are all deemed serious by OSHA.
Garco is contesting the citations.
