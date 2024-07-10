Palm Valley Animal Society boards more than a hundred dogs onto flights to new homes

More than 115 stray dogs have boarded two flights to their forever homes in Delaware.

The Palm Valley Animal Society helped coordinate those flights out of the airport in Edinburg early Thursday morning.

All the dogs have their shots and are microchipped.

"We want our animals to be able to find the most positive lifesaving outcome that we can," Palm Valley Animal Society Director Faith Wright said. "The dogs hopping on this plane have been with us as puppies; two months old and others four months old, some of them are six months old. They've been with us as babies, and they're just not making it out of here, adoptions are down...and this is great."

The shelter says this is part of a larger nationwide mega adoption event. They're trying to find homes for more than 1,000 animals.