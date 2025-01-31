Palmhurst animal rescue ordered to shut down following years of complaints

An animal rescue in Palmhurst is shutting down on Friday after years of complaints by community members.

A judge has declared the founder of Franklin All Animal Rescue Team, Jesus Meave, guilty of violating several city ordinances. Now, that owner faces daily fines and even jail time if he keeps dozens of animals at his home.

Neighbor complaints aren't new for Meave. Their complaints range from bad smells to the noise from his dozens of dogs, pigs, cats and rabbits.

He's kept his kennels open since the COVID-19 pandemic, but after years of those complaints piling up, he's now days away from a complete shutdown.

"We need fosters, we need adopters, we need supplies," Meave said.

The judge's order comes after Palmhurst police searched his home in August 2024. The 50 animals they found were all healthy, but Meave was cited for violating three city ordinances.

If the house isn't clear by Friday, he'll be fined $500 every day and could face jail time if it continues.

Palmhurst police spokesperson Valerio Cantu said he believes Meave means well, but he doesn't have a permit from the city to run his rescue.

"His heart is in the right place, but unfortunately this is not the right location to be conducting this business," Cantu said.

Meave says he plans to ask the judge for an extension. He hopes the progress he says he's made will show he's trying.

