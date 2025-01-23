Palmview residents affected by power outages during arctic blast

As of Tuesday evening, over 3,000 outages were reported across the Rio Grande Valley.

Most of those outages are in Hidalgo County, the AEP Texas and Magic Valley Electric Cooperative outage map says.

At one point, 4,000 Palmview residents woke up without power on Tuesday.

During the outage, traffic lights across the city stopped working and Palmview police officers directed traffic along busy intersections.

Palmview's police chief said a transformer in the city was having issues.

AEP Texas spokesperson Cleiri Quezada said these kinds kind of problems can take longer to fix.

“Repairs often require specialized equipment and coordination across multiple teams for transmission related outages,” Quezada said. “These outages are not related to ERCOT or any other situation dealing with ERCOT. This is a localized transmission issue and AEP Texas is handling restoration efforts directly.”

