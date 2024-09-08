Peñitas police search for suspect responsible in fatal auto-pedestrian hit-and-run

The Peñitas Police Department is searching for the individual responsible for a fatal auto-pedestrian hit-and-run collision.

The incident occurred on Wednesday at around 8:25 p.m. at the 3400 block of Tom Gill Road, just north of 3 Mile Line.

According to a news release, officers were dispatched to the scene where they discovered an unresponsive female, identified as Maria Cirlos. An eyewitness had been administering CPR until emergency medical personnel arrived.

Cirlos was taken to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead upon arrival, according to the release.

The release said the suspect vehicle is described as a dark-colored GMC Sierra with noticeable front end damage. The vehicle was last seen traveling southbound on Tom Gill Road.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Peñitas police at 956-454-1244.