Pharr firefighters head to California to assist in maintaining deadly wildfires

Three Pharr firefighters are on their way to California to assist in protecting homes and buildings against the deadly wildfires.

The firefighters left the Rio Grande Valley at around 6 a.m. Saturday. The Pharr fire chief said he got the call to head out on Friday.

The three firefighters will be taking a firetruck with them. They don't know exactly where in California they will be sent to just yet.

So far, the fires have burned more than 12,000 homes and other buildings.

"Sending an engine company like this with structural firemen, their job is likely to be protecting the urban interface where homes are threatened," Pharr Fire Department Battalion Chief Cody Baker said. "All of us got in the business because we want to help people, and it's very clear there are some folks that need help, and everybody here is lined up ready to go do that."

The firefighters will also help California crews respond to accidents. The crew could be out there for up to two weeks.