Pharr police hosting fourth annual prevention awareness fair
The Pharr Police Department’s mental health unit is inviting the public to learn about mental health resources available to them.
The Pharr Police Department will hold their fourth annual Stick By Me Suicide Prevention Awareness Fair on Friday, September 6, 2024.
The event starts at 7 p.m. at the Pharr Vanguard Academy Nature & Birding Center, located at 1025 Richmond Dr.
Nicolas Zepeda-Perez, an officer with the Pharr Police Department’s mental health unit, shares more details of the event in the video above.
