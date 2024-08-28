x

Pharr police hosting fourth annual prevention awareness fair

By: Dina Herrera-Garza

Related Story

The Pharr Police Department’s mental health unit is inviting the public to learn about mental health resources available to them.

The Pharr Police Department will hold their fourth annual Stick By Me Suicide Prevention Awareness Fair on Friday, September 6, 2024.

The event starts at 7 p.m. at the Pharr Vanguard Academy Nature & Birding Center, located at 1025 Richmond Dr.

Nicolas Zepeda-Perez, an officer with the Pharr Police Department’s mental health unit, shares more details of the event in the video above. 

News
Pharr police hosting fourth annual suicide prevention...
Pharr police hosting fourth annual suicide prevention awareness fair
The Pharr Police Department’s mental health unit is inviting the public to learn about mental health resources available to them.... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, August 27 2024 Aug 27, 2024 Tuesday, August 27, 2024 4:05:00 PM CDT August 27, 2024
Radar
7 Days