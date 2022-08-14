Phase 1 of Willacy County courthouse restoration project completed
Phase 1 of the restoration project for the historic Willacy County courthouse has been completed, according to the county.
Contractors got rid of mold, and removed all non-historic finishes, flooring, fixtures and wood paneling from inside of the courthouse.
Temporary air conditioning has also been added to the building to prevent any new mold growth.
Restoration work is being funded through the Texas Historical Commission.
