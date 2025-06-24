Phillip Money hosts Edinburg quarterback camp
Edinburg, TX -- Former Edinburg Quarterback Phillip Money hosts quarterbacks camp at Richard R. Flores Stadium.
"They look really good. Some of them are holding the ball wrong and there are just basic things that we're just trying to clean up and these coaches are taking their time volunteering to help them out. We're just trying to make them better," says Money.
