x

Pirate's eye for goal

Related Story

HIDALGO, Texas -- Hidalgo's Jayline Garcia led the RGV in overall goals this past season.

Click on the video above for more on the sophomore pirate's impressive season.

News
Pirate's eye for goal
Pirate's eye for goal
HIDALGO, Texas -- Hidalgo's Jayline Garcia led the RGV in overall goals this past season. Click on the video... More >>
3 weeks ago Tuesday, March 29 2022 Mar 29, 2022 Tuesday, March 29, 2022 10:00:00 PM CDT March 29, 2022
Radar
7 Days