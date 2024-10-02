x

Policía investigan choque mortal en Mission

By: Jose De Leon III

La policía de Mission está investigando un accidente que ellos dicen mato un motociclista.

El accidente ocurrió alrededor de las 11:30 de la noche el domingo en Conway Avenue y Business 83, según la policía.

El motociclista era un hombre de algunos 29 años quien habría muerto en el lugar de los  hechos. La víctima no ha sido identificado.

La policía de Mission dice que el motociclista se dirigía al norte por Conway cuando fue atropellado por el conductor de un camión

Las autoridades indicaron a Noticias RGV que  el conductor del camión se permaneció en la escena, la policía continúa investigando.

2 days ago Monday, September 30 2024 Sep 30, 2024 Monday, September 30, 2024 12:26:00 PM CDT September 30, 2024
