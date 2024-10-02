Policía investigan choque mortal en Mission
Related Story
La policía de Mission está investigando un accidente que ellos dicen mato un motociclista.
El accidente ocurrió alrededor de las 11:30 de la noche el domingo en Conway Avenue y Business 83, según la policía.
El motociclista era un hombre de algunos 29 años quien habría muerto en el lugar de los hechos. La víctima no ha sido identificado.
La policía de Mission dice que el motociclista se dirigía al norte por Conway cuando fue atropellado por el conductor de un camión
Las autoridades indicaron a Noticias RGV que el conductor del camión se permaneció en la escena, la policía continúa investigando.
News
La policía de Mission está investigando un accidente que ellos dicen mato un motociclista. El accidente ocurrió alrededor de... More >>
News Video
-
Hidalgo County sheriff: Deputy shoots suspect in the leg following vehicle pursuit
-
Edinburg Police Department welcomes first therapy dog
-
Student of the Week: Angel Guerra
-
Groundbreaking ceremony to be held for drainage project in Mission, McAllen areas
-
Pilot valet program launched for downtown Brownsville
Sports Video
-
Itati Ramirez celebrates 1500 career assists in Edinburg North win over Weslaco
-
Alana Rouquette helps lead Harlingen to comeback victory in reverse sweep over...
-
Playmakers - Week 5 of 2024 Valley High School Football Part 2
-
Kenisha Martinez powers Sharyland to sweep in marquee matchup with McAllen Memorial
-
Playmakers - Week 5 of 2024 Valley High School Football Part 1