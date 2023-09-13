Police Investigating Baby's Death in McAllen
Related Story
MCALLEN – An investigation into the death of a baby is ongoing in McAllen.
Police said officers were dispatched to the 2600 block of Sarah Avenue around 10:30 on Friday. They said the call was about an unresponsive baby.
A Justice of the Peace pronounced the baby dead and ordered an autopsy.
Count on CHANNEL 5 NEWS to bring you more details as they become available.
News
MCALLEN – An investigation into the death of a baby is ongoing in McAllen. Police said officers were dispatched to... More >>
News Video
-
San Juan woman charged in fatal 2021 hit-and-run crash sentenced to 10...
-
Westbound lanes of the expressway in McAllen closed due to damage at...
-
Texas A&M Health bus providing easier access to medication assistance program
-
Consumer Reports: Best pet insurance for your best friend
-
Proposed border wall construction sparks concern for Starr County wildlife preserve