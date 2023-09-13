x

Police Investigating Baby's Death in McAllen

MCALLEN – An investigation into the death of a baby is ongoing in McAllen.

Police said officers were dispatched to the 2600 block of Sarah Avenue around 10:30 on Friday. They said the call was about an unresponsive baby.

A Justice of the Peace pronounced the baby dead and ordered an autopsy.  

