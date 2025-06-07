Police: Missing man found dead in his vehicle at parking lot of Weslaco Dollar General
The body of a man who was reported missing was found Wednesday in his vehicle at the parking lot of a Dollar General, the Weslaco Police Department confirmed to Channel 5 News.
According to police spokesman Heriberto Caraveo, police received a report of a missing adult man and located his vehicle in the parking lot of the Dollar General, located at 2111 W. Business 83, Wednesday evening.
The unidentified man was found dead in the vehicle.
Caraveo said the cause of death is an ongoing investigation.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
