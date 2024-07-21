Police Release Footage to Help Search for Aggravated Robbery Suspect

UPDATE (8pm): The man allegedly behind an aggravated robbery in Weslaco has been arrested.

Weslaco police say he faces several charges including aggravated robbery and possession of a firearm by a felon.

He's set to appear in court Friday morning.

-----

WESLACO – Weslaco police released surveillance footage of an aggravated robbery.

They’re hoping releasing the video to the public will help investigators lead to a suspect.

If you have any information, call Weslaco Crime Stoppers at 956-968-8477.

Watch the news clip above for further details.