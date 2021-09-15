x

Police Urging Shoppers to Use Caution Following Incident at Walmart Parking Lot

UPDATE (8/9): A man accused of holding a woman at knifepoint at a Brownsville Walmart is in custody. 

Police say Macario Rincon allegedly stopped a woman as she was getting in her car. 

Rincon appeared before a judge Thursday morning. 

His bond was set at $153,000. 

-----

BROWNSVILLE – Police are urging shoppers to use caution after a woman was held at knifepoint in a parking lot.

It happened at a Walmart located on Alton Gloor Boulevard on Tuesday at about 1:00 a.m.

Detective J.J. Trevino says the man stopped the woman to ask for a ride. When she said no, he persisted and pulled out a knife.

KRGV’s Taylor Winkel spoke with a witness whose presence helped scare the man off.

Police are now warning those who go shopping at night to park in a well-lit area near the entrance, to stay aware of their surroundings and bring a friend if possible. 

